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3 Segments, NSAgoof, WEATHERMAN JEAN, Depopulation of East Ky: Rocky Adkins
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9 views • October 29, 2018
3 segments : the end of "line lock up call" *69 reads the NO. 1 time & refuses to dial it as #1 IS PRESSED : live on the air , ran to get a camera to tape what I was putting out. Just as I get back hear the woman walk up & pick up phone (I say "hang up" goofed) : #2 is LONG PM NEWSLINES SEGMENT w/ WEATHERMAN JEAN (Callauete ) Followed by a clip of Rocky Adkins on the depopulation of East Kantucky from coal's exit at a Reunion of a Community Center, he arrived late after most were gone.
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