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Happy Birthday Q! Q+ is Trump! B2T Show Oct 28 - Bible Study: Neh 7 & 8
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25 views • October 29, 2018
It's been 1 year since Q started posting. We get a new Q Proof on Trump being Q+ and massive examples on the Fake News Media and their propaganda of 4am talking points. Also, we study Neh 7 and 8 and debut a new Christian Artist and her debut song called "Seek You" or as she emailed me has a double meaning of "See Q"... :-)
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