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All Saints Day aka Halloween End Times Warning!
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14 views • October 29, 2018
What is "All Saints Day"? Who created it? Is it biblical? How is it connected to Halloween? Is Halloween an abomination to God? Can we as Christians celebrate Halloween?
Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE "7th Day Sabbath" broadcast with Pastor Scott Velain!
Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE "7th Day Sabbath" broadcast with Pastor Scott Velain!
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