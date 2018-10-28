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EXPLICIT!!! - Fake News Recipe 101! - How to spot the Bulls#!t, find the truth & share that s#!t.
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7 views • October 28, 2018
A Real Man explains the 3 most common ingredients to any Fake News Bullshit Story and how you can spot them, see the truth and share with everyone you know.
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