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World Exclusive: GAB Founder Responds To Synagogue Massacre & Lashes Out At The Lying MSM
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9405 views • October 28, 2018
Alex Jones talks with GAB.com founder Andrew Torba about the attacks his company has sustained after it came out that the Synagogue Mass Murderer used the social media network
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