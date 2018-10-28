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ASE30B ISOLATED CHEMICAL OXYGEN RESPIRATOR ( RESCATADOR AISLADO QUIMICO OXIGENO )
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19 views • October 28, 2018
International manufacturer of Affordable Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment specializing in Fire Rescue & Safety Equipment. Providing solutions for Governments, Military, Fire, First Responders, Rescue Authorities and PPE Personal Protective Equipment for Individuals WORLD WIDE.
Robert Coleman, CEO
C Y Holding Company Ltd
+86-13538895080 International Direct Mobile Number
+1-888-892-1828 Toll Free
SKYPE ID: aussieinchina22
www.ase-safety.com
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Robert Coleman, CEO
C Y Holding Company Ltd
+86-13538895080 International Direct Mobile Number
+1-888-892-1828 Toll Free
SKYPE ID: aussieinchina22
www.ase-safety.com
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
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