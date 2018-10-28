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🚨CONSERVATIVE AMERICANS TOTALLY DISARM “FAKE BOMB” NARRATIVE
The Pete Santilli Show
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27 views • October 28, 2018
Episode #1400 - The Pete Santilli Show - Thursday - October 25, 2018

🔴e-Militia members interested in re-streaming our content, please view the OBS Basic Tutorial: http://e-militia.com/OBS

🔵Show notes & headline links:
http://thepetesantillishow.com/episode1397/

🔵DONATE: http://paypal.me/petesantilli or http://thepetesantillishow.com/donate
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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