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Giants Are For Killing
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76 views • October 28, 2018
10/28/18-Teaching-(Sunday School) Teacher is David Vallance
Giants Are Mentioned in the Old Testament. Every Time the Jews Faced the Giants, They Faced the Goddess Astara. An Enumeration of Technologies and Trends That Scream How Near to the End We Are. Bible: Daniel 2:34-49
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Giants Are Mentioned in the Old Testament. Every Time the Jews Faced the Giants, They Faced the Goddess Astara. An Enumeration of Technologies and Trends That Scream How Near to the End We Are. Bible: Daniel 2:34-49
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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