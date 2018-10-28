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This Will Leave You Doubtless of the MSM's Intent! A Perfect Demonstration of MSNBC and CNN's Biased Reporting.
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91 views • October 28, 2018
Douglas Ducote Sr. introduces 24 year old Daniel Frisiello, from Beverly, Massachusetts, have you ever heard of him?
A perfect example of CNN and MSNBC's politically biased reporting agenda.
A perfect example of CNN and MSNBC's politically biased reporting agenda.
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