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The Invasion Mob Coming to Our US Border
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33 views • October 28, 2018
There is a horde of illegal immigrants making their way to our US border. They are being encouraged by the lawless democrats to come here and paid for by Venezuela, as well as likely paid for by George Soros and other globalists. We must stop this attack on our sovereignty.
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