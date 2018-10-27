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2018-10-27 Trail Cam Whitetail Deer Hunting Minnesota
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3 views • October 28, 2018
Trail cam video clips from late October 2018 in central Minnesota showing whitetail deer. The bucks appear to still be grouped up and the deer are herding in the fields at sunset.
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