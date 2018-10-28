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John Legend's Twitter Feed is an Arsenal of Ignorance and Hypocrisy
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5 views • October 28, 2018
"John Legend's a talented performer, but he knows nothing about what he talks about when it comes to guns in America — or anything else, for that matter. When he tweets at us that we are a danger to America, John Legend shows his true colors — that he is an ignorant hypocrite when it comes to these things. He is surrounded by armed guards at his concerts. He knows it. John Legend, we are on to you." —Grant Stinchfield
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