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Dan Bongino Makes a Reading List of Must-Read Books for Liberals
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25 views • October 28, 2018
GQ Magazine put together a list of books to ignore and included the Bible as one of its entries. Dan Bongino responds with his own list: "We highly recommend libs you check this books out because they’ll fit with your safe space propaganda, snowflake mentality.”
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