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Trump TROLLS SOROS: 'Lock him up'
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33 views • October 28, 2018
Trump: 'Globalists...lock him up.'
And when Trump arrived at a part of his speech where he criticized foreign nations for "cheating our workers," some members of the crowd started calling out "Soros," who has been widely criticized among conservatives for championing progressive, globalist principles with his "Open Society" foundation. One member even shouted "lock him up."
And when Trump arrived at a part of his speech where he criticized foreign nations for "cheating our workers," some members of the crowd started calling out "Soros," who has been widely criticized among conservatives for championing progressive, globalist principles with his "Open Society" foundation. One member even shouted "lock him up."
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