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Bongino: We Support Everybody's Big R Rights, Even Alyssa Milano's
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26 views • October 28, 2018
"Alyssa Milano we will more than defend your right to go out and protest us all because unlike you we support everybody’s Big R Rights…if you were a conservative at some liberal anti-gun rally, you would probably not be extended the same courtesies." —Dan Bongino
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