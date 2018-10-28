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Alyssa Milano Still Won't Come on "Toxic Grant's" Show
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11 views • October 28, 2018
"She called me 'toxic.' Truth is, I've been called worse by a lot more leftists that are a lot more high profile than Alyssa Milano is. But I would offer this: what is so toxic about asking you to come on my show and explain your anti-gun, anti-freedom stance? ... Alyssa, the invitation remains wide open." —Grant Stinchfield
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