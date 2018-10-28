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Christopher Jon Bjerknes: Warnings to the Jews (Premonitions of the Holocaust)
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165 views • October 28, 2018
Christopher Jon Bjerknes: Warnings to the Jews (Premonitions of the Holocaust)
Speaker provides a very concise history of Zionist machinations.
And an astonishing Holocaust prediction from the Old Testament Leviticus.
Speaker provides a very concise history of Zionist machinations.
And an astonishing Holocaust prediction from the Old Testament Leviticus.
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