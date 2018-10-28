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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 59 - Left Calls For/Encourages Violence Against The Right, Blames Right When It Happens
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36 views • October 28, 2018
Left openly calls for violence against POTUS and supporters, sends Foot Soldiers to to harass, intimidate, terrorize, says won't stop until we hand power to them. Inevitably, fruits fall out of basket, commit convenient crimes at convenient times, not in m/o of Conservatives, Patriots get blamed anyway.
Now, despite Synagogue Shooter's having accounts at Twitter, Facebook and GAB, only one being targeted for extinction is, you guessed it...Conservative Social Media site GAB.
Now, despite Synagogue Shooter's having accounts at Twitter, Facebook and GAB, only one being targeted for extinction is, you guessed it...Conservative Social Media site GAB.
Keywords
alex jonesdemocratsfacebookconstitutiongun controlantifaconservativespresident trumppatriotsnancy pelosijewstwittercongresssenatedcgoplefthouse of representativesvoteelectionsgeorge sorosrightillinoispaypalpittsburghanti semitismsynagoguegabrinosbomberblack lives matterowen schroyerwalk awaymid termsbomb scaresayocrobert bowerfake bomb
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