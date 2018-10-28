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Trump on arrest of mail bomb suspect: 'Americans must unify'
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727 views • October 28, 2018
President Trump, addressing the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit, praises law enforcement for the arrest of suspect Cesar Sayoc and condemns political violence in America
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