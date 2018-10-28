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Trump tweets on impact of 'bomb stuff' on GOP momentum
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416 views • October 28, 2018
President encourages Republicans to go out and vote as the media shifts its focus away from the midterms to the suspicious packages sent to Democrats; John Roberts reports from the White House.
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