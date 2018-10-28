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Richard Dolan The cost of secrecy
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39 views • October 28, 2018
UFOs, Alien Replica Vehicles, Black Budgets, and Breakaway Civilizations
UFO historian Richard Dolan presents his new lecture “The Cost of Secrecy: From Money To Mind Control" at the Alien Cosmic Expo in Toronto, June 23, 2018.
UFO historian Richard Dolan presents his new lecture “The Cost of Secrecy: From Money To Mind Control" at the Alien Cosmic Expo in Toronto, June 23, 2018.
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