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Deep State Fail! MAGA Still Continues. B2T Show Oct 27
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8 views • October 28, 2018
The supposed MAGA Bomber is an obvious False Flag attempt by the Deep State to create a narrative that the Right is the mob since they are losing so much ground on "Jobs not Mobs"... Deep State is panicking and moving on a variety of False Flags... More likely coming besides the Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh.
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