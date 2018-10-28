© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Alert News - Oct. 27, 2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • October 28, 2018
The Saturday News broadcast from Dane Wigington, founder of GeoengineeringWatch.org Dane has carried on this weekly Global Alert News program for almost 6 years. Thank you very much Dane.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.