© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Awakening: A Channeled Message from the Arcturian Collective
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • October 28, 2018
Tthe Arcturian Collective shares a timely message, prayer, and invitation to The Great Awakening. They continue to review the previous messages offered to Humanity at this time, and the themes of Freedom, Sovereignty, Peace, and Light that are emerging in the Collective Consciousness. A key skill they highlight in this transmission that is essential in the shifts and changes occurring globally and universally . . . is the ability to LISTEN. For more info, visit: frequencywriter.com.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.