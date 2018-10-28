© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to become a delegate in a caucus or primary
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • October 28, 2018
Is it really that important to become a Delegate?
Delegates control everything in their party, from the bylaws and platform to what candidate gets to run on their party’s ticket. Yes, the delegates can actually control which candidates get placed on the ballots. This is complete control of the party, and gives you the tools you need to take any political party back to it’s roots. Keep in mind when this video was produced. States like Colorado have changed their system from a caucus to primary.
Delegates control everything in their party, from the bylaws and platform to what candidate gets to run on their party’s ticket. Yes, the delegates can actually control which candidates get placed on the ballots. This is complete control of the party, and gives you the tools you need to take any political party back to it’s roots. Keep in mind when this video was produced. States like Colorado have changed their system from a caucus to primary.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.