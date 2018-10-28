© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trust in U.S. Government Near Historic Low, Where it Should Be
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • October 28, 2018
Polls over the last 60 years have shown a consistent trend. That is, while there have been some dips in trust of government lower than it is now, the overall trend is down. On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin points out that this is actually good news - just what the founders recommended.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.