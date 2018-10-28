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Synagogue Shooting: Despicable Media Hijacks Narrative
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158 views • October 28, 2018
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Tree of Life Synagogue shooting during a baby naming ceremony claimed 11 lives and wounded several police officers. The perpetrator a Jew hater and Trump hater is now the new poster boy for leftist mainstream media propaganda to control the narrative to influence the midterms. The mainstream media targeting of Independent media and anyone questioning the narrative guarantees midterm madness is only going to increase as we move forward.
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