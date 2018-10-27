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USHistory ... 2018 ... Robert David Steele - Trump is not actually captured by the Zionists
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40 views • October 27, 2018
Robert David Steele was recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017. He is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE) and now also CeO of Open Source Everything (OSE Inc.), a for-profit that seeks to help all countries create a prosperous world at peace that works for 100% of humanity, at 10% of the cost of failed Western economy.
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