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Democrat operatives stage tragedies (allegedly)
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14 views • October 27, 2018
-- WildNews.us – Another mass shooting tragedy hits the United States. At least 10 people shot dead in a Pittsburg Synagogue, according to the local reports. Robert Bowers, 46, has reportedly shouted “all Jews must die!” as he opened fire with the handguns and AR-15. DailyMail.co.uk reports that the murderer is a “a Trump-hating anti-Semite who regularly complained on social media about the president and the ‘infestation of Jew.’”
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