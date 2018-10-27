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Nurse Gives Explosive ‘Flu Shot Speech’ Before CDC Advisory Committee
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1973 views • October 27, 2018
On October 25, 2018, Lori gave testimony before the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
She claims that the local hospital she worked as a nurse at was generally against the flu shot, something that prompted flu shot mandates. She focuses on low efficacy numbers of the flu shot.
Ciminelli tells the board, “for four years before I retired, I put on a mask, it wasn’t easy to breathe, but that’s how much I believe in your efficacy.”
POSTED BY: VAXXTER STAFF 10/27/2018
She claims that the local hospital she worked as a nurse at was generally against the flu shot, something that prompted flu shot mandates. She focuses on low efficacy numbers of the flu shot.
Ciminelli tells the board, “for four years before I retired, I put on a mask, it wasn’t easy to breathe, but that’s how much I believe in your efficacy.”
POSTED BY: VAXXTER STAFF 10/27/2018
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