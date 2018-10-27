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Infowars News Blitz EP 287
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21 views • October 27, 2018
On this episode homeowner shoots at female intruder armed with hammer, Louie Gohmert says perhaps soros’ is ‘funding’ caravan for midterms, and MS-13 gang member Amongst Migrant Caravan.
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