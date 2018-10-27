© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New Socialist Face of the Democratic Party
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • October 27, 2018
"The socialist movement in America is real, it is dangerous, and it is more powerful than you might think. The election of this a woman, who openly despises the very system that makes America the greatest country in the world, proves we have to take every election seriously. She will win her general election, which means she will join Bernie Sanders on Capitol Hill as another socialist, anti-gun, anti-freedom, un-American elected leader." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.