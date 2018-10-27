© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberals Now Seek to Dismantle "Christian Privilege"
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • October 27, 2018
"[The war on Christian privilege] is another effort by the left to partition us off into groups with their sick identity politics agenda. This is all they've got. Do you understand they have nothing left? They can't run on anything because they don't have anything." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.