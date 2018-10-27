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Dan Bongino to Liberals: "You Can Plant a Wet One on My Caboose"
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15 views • October 27, 2018
"You jokers on the left, … I usually try to be a little more diplomatic but you can plant a big wet one on my caboose today. … I'm getting tired of your garbage. … You are committed to one thing and one thing only—that is an agenda to take away people's guns." —Dan Bongino
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