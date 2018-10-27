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Jim Acosta Wanted Bumper Stickers for His March; Bongino Delivered
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12 views • October 27, 2018
Jim Acosta wants bumper stickers for the media to prove they aren't fake news. Bongino and Producer Denise delivered and created these flawless designs to satisfy Acosta.
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