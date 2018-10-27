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Dem Criminals Panic As Blue Wave Evaporates
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4989 views • October 27, 2018
Early polling shows that projected blue wave hasn't crested. And the desperation of the left is surfacing. The Democrats and their Deep State overlords are facing a myriad of certain prosecution if they don't hold onto the keys to power on the Hill. Make no mistake voters, if Trump is given the support he deserves we could truly witness the reboot this Country has been thirsting for.
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