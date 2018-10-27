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how nasa fooled the world
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41 views • October 27, 2018
images are proof of nothing....space has been a hoax from its outset
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This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this transformative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107
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