Why the Fake News & Trolls Hate David Duke

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Dr. David Duke explains why the fake news and their troll armies, on both the Right and Left - hate and fear him.
Historian and Former Member of the House of Representatives-LA explains the massive hate campaign being waged against him in the fake news media and on social media.
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