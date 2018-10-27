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Alfred Kinsey: The 1st Inductee Into The HELL HALL OF FAME - Coach Dave Daubenmire & PTS Ministries
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39 views • October 27, 2018
Dave Daubenmire and members of Pass The Salt Ministries went to the University of Indiana which hosts a statue commemorating the "works" of unrepentant pervert Alfred Kinsey.
Where could the Kinsey team have found from 1,746 to 2,035 boys and girls for "instrumental measurement" of "erotic arousal" data, "timed with a stop watch," from infancy to teen years?
http://www.drjudithreisman.com/archives/chapter7.pdf
Where could the Kinsey team have found from 1,746 to 2,035 boys and girls for "instrumental measurement" of "erotic arousal" data, "timed with a stop watch," from infancy to teen years?
http://www.drjudithreisman.com/archives/chapter7.pdf
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