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The Jewish Plan to Genocide Germany
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59 views • October 27, 2018
The Jewish plan to genocide Germany was created long before Hitler came to power. The white German people of Europe as well as the other European nations are the number one target for extermination. Now one can understand the Immigrant Invasion of the prime European Nations. A quote from Winston Churchill http://www.whale.to/b/1932462_1399662006970812_707328623_n.jpg
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