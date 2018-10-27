Mark Passio on QAnon, Voting, The Great Work, and the Future of Humanity

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Premiered Oct 22, 2018
Derrick Broze sits down with Mark Passio to discuss the return of his podcast, the upcoming elections, psyops like QAnon, moving out of the United States, and much, much more.
Find Mark's work at www.whatonearthishappening.com
Find more videos like this at: www.theconsciousresistance.com
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