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Pipe Bomb Rollout Doesn't Pass The Smell Test
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936 views • October 27, 2018
Although there is as yet no evidence of the mail bomber determining whether they are a Democrat operative or a Republican operative. The left and its weapon of corpracratic media dominance has already begun to point its finger at the President as early voting numbers are showing a red wave that nobody in the leftist media expected or wanted.
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