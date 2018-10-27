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Feminist Witches Battle Christians Over Kavanaugh Hex
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1337 views • October 27, 2018
Satanic Bushwick witches and Anti-fa members gather at occult store Catland Books in Brooklyn to place a hex on Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump, & Senator Mitch McConnell. Christians said prayers and loudly sang gospel songs outside of Catland Books as the satanic ritual was taking place.
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