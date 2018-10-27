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Dermatologists Investigate Instant Face-lift Serum Fact or Fiction
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13 views • October 27, 2018
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BENEFITS OF JEUNESSE INSTANTLY AGELESS
Visibly diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Erases the appearance of dark circles and puffiness under the eyes
Minimizes the appearance of pores
Helps to even skin texture
Mattes skin for a flawless finish
Watch fine lines and "eye bags" vanish with Instantly Ageless
(check ingredients for possible allergens (?); may not be "all natural")
BENEFITS OF JEUNESSE INSTANTLY AGELESS
Visibly diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Erases the appearance of dark circles and puffiness under the eyes
Minimizes the appearance of pores
Helps to even skin texture
Mattes skin for a flawless finish
Watch fine lines and "eye bags" vanish with Instantly Ageless
(check ingredients for possible allergens (?); may not be "all natural")
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