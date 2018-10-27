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"One Conversation - SILENCED," Trailer
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39 views • October 27, 2018
"One Conversation - SILENCED" was to be a debate/panel discussion between some pro-vaccine individuals and those with views less-than-pro-vaccine. The event, scheduled for October 11, 2018, at the Hill Auditorium (Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta, GA) WAS held, but with no pro-vaccine panelists in attendance.
The event videos will be made available here on an on-going basis, with announcements being made in the "Vaccines - News & Commentary" group on MeWe (https://mewe.com/join/vaccines_-_news).
The event videos will be made available here on an on-going basis, with announcements being made in the "Vaccines - News & Commentary" group on MeWe (https://mewe.com/join/vaccines_-_news).
Keywords
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