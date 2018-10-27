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Ancient Artifacts That Are Starting to Challenge the Mainstream Model of History
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113 views • October 27, 2018
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Published on Oct 25, 2018
The goal is to gain first hand access to ancient Sumerian artifacts, and other archeological relics not currently accessible to the public. By bringing worldwide attention to these hidden artifacts, Mr. Martell hopes to usher in a new era in the Ancient Astronaut theory.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Published on Oct 25, 2018
The goal is to gain first hand access to ancient Sumerian artifacts, and other archeological relics not currently accessible to the public. By bringing worldwide attention to these hidden artifacts, Mr. Martell hopes to usher in a new era in the Ancient Astronaut theory.
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