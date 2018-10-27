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Vaccine Education Summit 2016 (held Saturday, September 10, 2016, at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, Phoenix, AZ)
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5 views • October 27, 2018
Vaccine Education Summit 2016, presented by https://www.FreedomsPhoenix.com, and held on Saturday, September 10, 2016, at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, Phoenix, AZ.
Summit presenters include:
1) Judy A. Mikovits, PhD
2) Suzanne Humphries, MD
3) Marcella Piper-Terry
4) Thomas A Kruzel, ND
5) James Lyon-Weiler, PhD
6) Kent Heckenlively, JD
Summit presenters include:
1) Judy A. Mikovits, PhD
2) Suzanne Humphries, MD
3) Marcella Piper-Terry
4) Thomas A Kruzel, ND
5) James Lyon-Weiler, PhD
6) Kent Heckenlively, JD
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