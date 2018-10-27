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Pass the Salt Live - Plow Your Field 10-26-2018
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5 views • October 27, 2018
Pick up your plow. Plow your row. Leadership is lonely. Keep laboring to do the
work of the Lord. To be a leader, you just keep getting up and putting one foot in front
of another.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
work of the Lord. To be a leader, you just keep getting up and putting one foot in front
of another.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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