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How far will they go?
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147 views • October 27, 2018
The light did leave his eyes. #FAY Feel Autism Yet? #SViY See Vaccine injury Yet? Live #Tweeting10Years Medical malfeasance Malpractice bad taste @ZDoggMD @DrPaulOffit @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @Oprah @TheEllenShow @JennyMcCarthy WE do not deserve to be treated like this. #HearUs
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