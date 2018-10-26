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Full Show – Skip To Second Hour For Powerful Intel – 10/26/2018
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1553 views • October 26, 2018
A 56-year-old man has been arrested in the “explosive device” investigation shortly after the twelfth package was discovered. The suspect was taken into custody near Miami, Florida, for his alleged connection to the wave of suspicious devices that rocked America for days. Joining today's show is SEAL graduate Matt Bracken breaking down all the facts on the captured "bomber." Activist Hotep Jesus provides fresh perspective on America’s political and cultural climate. Start your weekend informed.
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